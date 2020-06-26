Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer is first 'outsider' to get domicile certificate

By IANS

JAMMU: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on Friday became the first among the civil servants from outside to get the domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The domicile certificate issued by Tehsildar of the Jammu's Bahu area, Rohit Sharma says, "This is to certify that Shri Navin K. Choudhary, son of Shri Deokant Choudhary, resident of at present Gandhi Nagar, Jammu is a domicile of UT of J&K.

"The applicant is eligible in terms of the following clause of rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir grant domicile certificate (Production) rules 2020".

According to this rule, those living in J&K for more than 15 years can apply for the certificate.

Navin Kumar is an IAS officer of the J&K cadre, 1994 batch. He belongs to Bihar.

In addition to Kumar, authorities said domicile certificates have so far been issued in favour of 25,000 while the number of applications received so far is 33,157.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the permanent resident law was abolished and it was replaced by the new domicile law which entitles all those holding the erstwhile permanent resident certificates, those serving or engaged in other vocations in J&K for over 15 years and children of outside parents who pass their 10th and 12th class exam from a recognised educational institution of J&K, to obtain the domicile certificates.