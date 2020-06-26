STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer is first 'outsider' to get domicile certificate

Navin Kumar is an IAS officer of the J&K cadre, 1994 batch. He belongs to Bihar.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS officer of the J&K cadre.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS officer of the J&K cadre. (Photo | Twitter/@NkChoudharyIAS)

By IANS

JAMMU: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on Friday became the first among the civil servants from outside to get the domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The domicile certificate issued by Tehsildar of the Jammu's Bahu area, Rohit Sharma says, "This is to certify that Shri Navin K. Choudhary, son of Shri Deokant Choudhary, resident of at present Gandhi Nagar, Jammu is a domicile of UT of J&K.

"The applicant is eligible in terms of the following clause of rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir grant domicile certificate (Production) rules 2020".

According to this rule, those living in J&K for more than 15 years can apply for the certificate.

Navin Kumar is an IAS officer of the J&K cadre, 1994 batch. He belongs to Bihar.

In addition to Kumar, authorities said domicile certificates have so far been issued in favour of 25,000 while the number of applications received so far is 33,157.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the permanent resident law was abolished and it was replaced by the new domicile law which entitles all those holding the erstwhile permanent resident certificates, those serving or engaged in other vocations in J&K for over 15 years and children of outside parents who pass their 10th and 12th class exam from a recognised educational institution of J&K, to obtain the domicile certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir IAS officer domicile certificate
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp