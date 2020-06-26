J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down in Tral, Jawan martyred in Anantnag ambush

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists have been killed in a 20-hours long gunbattle in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The encounter had started on Thursday evening after militants hiding in the area opened fire on the search party of the troops. The heavy exchange of gunfire between the two sides continued throughout the night.

A police official said the identity of the deceased militants was being ascertained.

It was the 13th encounter between militants and security forces in restive south Kashmir this month.

Meanwhile, in another terrorist attack in Anantnag district, a CRPF jawan and a minor boy lost their lives. The patrol party of jawans came under attack near Padshahibagh bridge at Bijbehara area along Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Anantnag district at around 12.10 pm on Friday.

The terrorists fired from automatic weapons towards the patrol party in which the CRPF jawan and a minor boy walking through the area were injured.

Both succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The martyred jawan was identified as Samal Kumar. The boy killed in the attack is Naheen, a resident of Kulgam.

Immediately after the attack, forces rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation to track down the militants responsible for the attack. The combing operation was going on when reports last poured in.