Keep distance, wear face masks until vaccine is developed: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19, all have to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear face masks.

Published: 26th June 2020 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By ANI

Speaking at the launch of "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan", Prime Minister Modi said, "All of us have seen ups and downs. In our social life, there have been problems. No one has thought that the whole world will face a problem at the same time. Everyone is affected and everybody has faced problems. We don't know when we will get respite from this disease. till the time a vaccine is not developed, we know one thing that is to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear a face mask to prevent coronavirus."

"Today I experience with you the power of work. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Rojgar Abhiyaan is based on this power of work. This power has given inspiration to Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan," he added.

"I have full belief that like Uttar Pradesh, other states will also bring this type of schemes," he said.

"In the coronavirus crisis, Uttar Pradesh has shown courage and temperament. It has achieved success and the way it fought coronavirus and handled the situation, it is phenomenal," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier launched "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" through video conferencing in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. About 1.25 crore migrant workers are expected to benefit from the programme. 

Narendra Modi PM Modi vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus
