STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA completes investigation in Davinder Singh's case

Sources said the agency has completed investigations and the charge sheet against the dismissed police officer would be presented.

Published: 26th June 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh

Disgraced DSP Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has completed investigation into the alleged nexus of dismissed deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Davinder Singh and according to sources the charge sheet would be filed in the court within a fortnight.

Having risen quickly in rank after he was recruited as a sub-inspector of police in 1989, Singh shocked his seniors in J&K police on January 11 this year when he was arrested in Mir Bazaar area of Srinagar-Jammu highway with his fellow passengers, Irfan Mir and Naveed Mushtaq, two most wanted militants.

In a brazen faced manner he had argued with police officers who intercepted his car that he was going on a 'secret operation' which only his seniors knew about.

The bluff did not pay because Singh was on the radar of his seniors since the last three months for his reported links with the militants.

Had Singh's clandestine links not been exposed, he was likely to be promoted to the rank of the superintendent of police (SP) shortly.

Because of its sensitive nature the investigation of the case was handed over to the NIA who took custody of Singh and shifted him outside Kashmir.

Sources said the agency has completed investigations and the charge sheet against the dismissed police officer would be presented in the designated NIA court in Jammu within a fortnight.

Over two dozen local policemen have been dismissed for their links with the militants since militancy broke out in J&K in early 1990s.

"Almost all such black sheep have been killed in different operations or arrested. The presence of some black sheep in J&K police has been a matter of concern.

"But, the real face of this exceptionally competent and brave police force are those hundreds of policemen who have laid down their lives in the service of the country.

"J&K police has won more decorations for bravery and sacrifice than any other police force in the country and that is our legacy and introduction," said a top police officer when asked to comment on the embarrassment Davinder Singh's arrest caused the police department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Davinder Singh NIA Jammu Kashmir
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp