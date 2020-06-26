Online classes: Goa police file FIR over teachers' morphed pictures on social media

By IANS

PANAJI: Acting on a complaint by a leading school in the state, Goa Police on Friday registered an FIR against unknown persons for morphing pictures of teachers taken during online teaching session and posting these on the social media.

"We received a complaint on Thursday from a school in Panaji, alleging that some pictures were morphed and put on on the social media with derogatory remarks," Goa Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar told reporters in Panaji on Friday.

"We have registered an FIR under the IT Act and IPC and investigating to identify the culprits," Kumar said.

On June 24, in a general circular issued to parents and students of the school, its authorities had urged students to desist from capturing images of teachers and morphing them for misuse.

The schools had since suspended its online teaching module.