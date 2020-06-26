STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath for his pandemic handling, says it helped save 85,000 lives

PM Modi said UP's population of 24 crore is same as that of four European countries put together but, in UP the death toll is 600.

Published: 26th June 2020 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

PM Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: All praise for Yogi Adityanath government for the way it has been handling COVID-19 in the country’s largest state, PM Narendra Modi applauded the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his team for saving around 85,000 lives and restricting the toll to just 600 through their diligent, sustained and appropriate efforts.

Addressing a virtual meeting while launching the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan through video-conferencing in Gonda district on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said had the state government not taken right steps at the right time, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh would have soared to around 85,000 by now.

The employment generation campaign launched by the PM would provide work to 1.25 crore migrants who had been working in other states and lost their jobs during the COVID-mandated lockdown from March 25 to May 31. Around 33 lakh migrants from Uttar Pradesh returned home in distress after losing their livelihood in bigger cities.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

This initiative aims at creating job opportunities across 31 districts which are among 116 districts encompassed in the PM Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Yojna for migrants in six states launched on June 20. These 31 districts of UP have over 35,000 migrant workers who will benefit from the scheme.

Applauding the efforts of state government, the PM said the achievements of Uttar Pradesh were massive as it was not only a state having a population of 24 crore but bigger than many countries across the world.

“UP has managed the pandemic effectively. The figures surprise even the world experts,” said Modi while referring to four nations — the UK, Spain, France and Italy  — with a combined population equal to the central Indian state reporting much higher deaths. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Narendra Modi
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp