Rajasthan, Maharashtra ban sale of Patanjali’s ‘corona kit’

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/MUMBAI: The Rajasthan government is set to initiate action against Patanjali Ayurved’s drugs coronil and swasari, touted as an ayurvedic cure for COVID-19. Labelling Baba Ramdev’s claim of having found a Corona drug as a ‘fraud’, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu said, “No human clinical trial of a drug can be done without the permission of the state government and action will be taken against those who mislead the people by doing ‘clinical trials’ without permission.”

He also announced that Patanjali’s corona kit cannot be sold in the state without permission of the AYUSH ministry. The state health department has already served a notice to NIMS Hospital in Jaipur, which reportedly collaborated with Ramdev’s Patanjali Research Institute for clinical trials.

The Maharashtra government also said it will not allow sale of the drug unless it passes all scientific tests. State home minister Anil Deshmukh said sale of “spurious medicines” can’t be allowed as it it can endanger the lives of the people.

He also welcomed the Ayush Ministry’s move to ban the advertisement of Coronil. “Claims of a cure for corona without sharing clinical trials, sample size details, registration with authorities can’t be acceptable,” he tweeted.