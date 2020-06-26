Tiger Memon's brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yusuf Memon dies of heart attack in jail

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convict Yusuf Memon, brother of the chief conspirator Tiger Memon, died of a heart attack in Nasik’s central prison on Friday.

Memon was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Mumbai bomb blast case. He died on Friday morning at 10.30 am in the bathroom while brushing his teeth. Police suspect that he died due to a heart attack.

In 1994, the Mumbai police had filed a 10,000-pages charge sheet against him after taking the statement of 600 people. The case went for 22 years

As many as 14 accused were given capital punishment; Yakub Menon was one of them. Interestingly, 27 accused in this case are still absconding. Among them are underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and the main accused Tiger Memon.

The 1993 Bombay bombings were a series of 12 explosions that took place in Mumbai on 12 March 1993. The single-day attacks resulted in 317 fatalities and 1,400 injuries.

