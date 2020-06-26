Uttar Pradesh employment scheme to benefit crores in 31 districts, says Home Minister Amit Shah

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will benefit crores of people living in 31 districts of the state and they will get job opportunities near their home.

Congratulating the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this "unprecedented" scheme for the welfare of poor and rural development, Shah said the programme will not only improve the infrastructure of the villages, but it will also play an important role in the overall development of rural India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji launched 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' for the welfare and empowerment of workers of Uttar Pradesh.

"This campaign has been linked with the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan', which will double the pace of development of the state," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' will benefit crores of workers and labourers in 31 districts of the state and they will get employment opportunities near their home.

"Under this campaign, various development works like PM Awas Yojana, PM Sadak Yojana, construction of toilets, expressway, tree plantation etc. , will be carried out.

"This will not only improve the infrastructure of the villages but will also play an important role in the overall development of rural India," he said.

The prime minister launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' seeking to promote local entrepreneurship with industrial associations to provide employment.