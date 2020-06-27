STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agriculture Minister Tomar slams Congress govt in Punjab for 'misleading' farmers over ordinances

Asserting that state mandis and state laws will stay, Tomar said farmers had now freedom to sell crops either in mandis or outside mandis.

Published: 27th June 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday slammed the Congress-led government in Punjab, accusing it of trying to mislead farmers over the issue of ordinances related to the farm sector.

While reiterating that the minimum support price regime will continue to stay, the Union minister said after the implementation of these ordinances, the farmers' income will grow.

Attacking the Congress- led dispensation, Tomar said Punjab was moving towards bankruptcy and lagging behind in development under its regime and alleged that the ruling party has failed to fulfil its key promises of waiving complete farmers' loan and jobs for unemployed youths.

Tomar's statement came days after many political parties, barring the BJP and the SAD, in Punjab pitched for the withdrawal of the three ordinances, dubbing them as anti-farmers.

The Centre had recently promulgated three ordinances -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

Addressing a virtual rally organised by the Punjab unit of BJP, Tomar said unlike other producers, farmers till now had no freedom to sell crops at their price.

Farmers had to go to mandis and license holders purchased their crop and they decided the price of their produce, said Tomar.

Farmers could not carry out inter-state trade either but traders could make profit by selling their crop at higher prices, said Tomar.

What is farmers' fault and why is this restriction imposed on them? he asked.

He said farmers now could sell their produce from any place be it home, field, warehouse or cold storage.

There is no tax on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside mandis, he said.

Asserting that state mandis and state laws will stay, Tomar said farmers had now freedom to sell crops either in mandis or outside mandis.

Tomar also alleged that Congressmen were trying to confuse farmers over the issue of ordinances.

I want to ask whether farmers will not benefit if mandi tax on them is removed and if they sell their produce at their own rates, asked Tomar.

But Congressmen are trying to mislead the people of Punjab and I want to tell them that the Modi government was committed to welfare of farmers, villages and the poor, he said.

After the implementation of this Act (ordinances), farmers' income will grow and they will get the right price of their produce, he asserted.

As far as MSP is concerned, it will continue to stay, he said.

Tomar also attacked the Congress-led regime over its poll promises made before coming to power in 2017.

In Punjab, there is a Congress government and Captain sahib (Amarinder Singh) is chief minister, he said.

He said the Congress had promised complete waiver of farmers' loans besides promising jobs for each unemployed and making Punjab a drug-free state.

But I am pained to state that neither farmers' debt was waived, nor unemployment was eliminated or Punjab became drug-free, alleged Tomar.

Under the Congress regime, Punjab is moving towards bankruptcy. Corruption is rampant in the state and Punjab is lagging behind in development. The Congress government is fully responsible for this, he said.

The Union minister said the Central government had always provided assistance for development projects in Punjab.

Notably, on June 24, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had convened an all-party meeting to evolve a consensus on the three recent ordinances.

The ruling Congress in the state had expressed apprehensions that these ordinances were a precursor to the disbanding the MSP regime and the assured marketing system.

The Congress had also said the 'agriculture' and 'markets' are state subjects and these ordinances were against the spirit of Cooperative Federalism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Singh Tomar Punjab government congress farmers
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp