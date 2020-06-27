STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI files charge sheet in three-year-old Nagaur violence case

The agency alleged that the instigated crowd pelted stones over the police vehicles in which the police personnel suffered injuries.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against 24 people in connection with the three-year old violence in Sanwrad village of Rajasthan's Nagaur district following the encounter killing of alleged criminal Anandpal Singh, officials said Saturday.

In its charge sheet filed before a Special court in Jodhpur on Friday, the CBI has alleged that after the encounter main accused Lokender Singh Kalvi had given a call for people to gather at the village and refused to cremate the body of Singh who carrying a reward.

The call triggered the gathering of a large crowd at Sanwrad on July 12, 2017, the CBI has alleged.

"It was also alleged that the said accused and his supporters came to the police control room at Sanwrad Tiraha and threatened the administration to accept their illegal demands," the CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The agency alleged that the instigated crowd pelted stones over the police vehicles in which the police personnel suffered injuries.

"Some of the police personnel were allegedly made captive in a house and the crowd snatched the arms (including 9 mm service pistol, cartridges etc), mobile phones and other items," Gaur said.

"It was also alleged that the unruly mob attacked the vehicle of SP Nagaur, caused injuries to police personnel and burnt the official vehicle of SP Nagaur," he said.

Singh, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs five lakh on his head, was killed in the encounter on the night of June 24 at Malasar village in Churu district.

He was on the run after escaping from police custody while being taken back to Ajmer prison from a court in Nagaur district in 2015.

His family members demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter and refused to accept the body after the postmortem on June 25, 2017.

They had moved a court in Churu seeking directions to police for a fresh postmortem examination.

