Cheating case: ED opposes closure of probe against Naresh Goyal

Despite knowing the financial crisis at Jet Airways, which was in position of no return, Naresh Goyal made false promises.

Published: 27th June 2020 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Naresh Goyal

Naresh Goyal. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has objected to the Mumbai Police filing a closure report in a cheating case registered earlier against now-defunct Jet Airways, its promoter Naresh Goyal, and his wife.

Stating that the police didn't consider crucial facts of the case, the ED has filed an intervention application before a court.

Jet Airways, Goyal and his wife Anita were booked on charges of cheating and a criminal beach of trust in February this year by MRA Marg police on a complaint filed by city- based Akbar Travels India Private Limited alleging that they were cheated of Rs 46 crore by the Goyals.

In its closure report filed before a court a month later, the police stated that there was no evidence to probe the case further.

In its application, the ED stated that the police had failed to consider the facts that were crucial in establishing the case against the Goyals.

Meanwhile, the Akbar Travels has decided to challenge the closure report in court.

"The report by the city police seemed to have been filed without any proper investigation.

No investigation has been done on our allegations of personal assurances by the director (of Jet Airways) and also on foreign account details provided by the complainant," Akbar Travel's counsel Dharmesh Joshi said on Saturday, adding that they will file a petition on July 6.

As per the complaint filed with the police earlier, Jet Airways had done business worth Rs 900 crore with Akbar Travels between 2018-19.

It alleged that the airline and its promoter have failed to pay Rs 46,05,68,036 to the travel company.

Despite knowing the financial crisis at Jet Airways, which was in position of no return, Naresh Goyal made false promises.

He willfuly induced the travel company to take booking on behalfof the airline, thecomplaint stated.

The ED is conducting a probe against the Goyals and the defunct airline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

