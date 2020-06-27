China keeps troop deployment normal along Arunachal border, contest on to seize initiative

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While war-like buildup by both India and China is taking place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the People's Liberation Army has kept its deployments opposite Arunachal Pradesh normal. But the officers feel the contest is still on to seize an upper hand by other means.

Arunachal Pradesh is where the last firing had taken place and soldiers were killed.

A senior Army officer in Arunachal Pradesh said, “The Chinese deployments all along the Arunachal Pradesh LAC is normal and the patrolling is being carried out like any other day.”

The officer added our side has done precautionary deployments after the incidents of Naku La, Sikkim and those in Eastern Ladakh. Four Assam Rifles troops were ambushed at Tulung La and killed by Chinese on October 20, 1975. Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, has been assigned to guard the northeast India.

“Unlike the initial days of COVID-19 soldiers from both sides are meeting along the borders during routine patrolling and are communicating as per protocol, just like any other normal day.” said the officer.

Another senior Army officer, who served in the area, feels the game from the Chinese side is not over yet. “Contest now is to seize the initiative for which China is applying psychological, operational and even diplomatic means, in order to have an upper hand in negotiations in meetings.” said the officer.

Several military and diplomatic meetings took place between the two sides since the standoff began on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 when the troops of India and China clashed at Finger 4.

The Chinese deployment opposite Arunachal is appearing normal because of the stalemate achieved after the Chinese mobilizations. “The first incident at Finger 4 along the northern flank of Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh and then in Naku La, Sikkim were diversionary actions by China. After the Chinese moved in at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh we raised the deployment all along the LAC causing operational stalemate," the second officer said.