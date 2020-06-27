STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China keeps troop deployment normal along Arunachal border, contest on to seize initiative

Contest now is to seize the initiative for which China is applying psychological, operational, and even diplomatic means, in order to have an upper hand in negotiations in meetings. said an officer.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While war-like buildup by both India and China is taking place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the People's Liberation Army has kept its deployments opposite Arunachal Pradesh normal. But the officers feel the contest is still on to seize an upper hand by other means.

Arunachal Pradesh is where the last firing had taken place and soldiers were killed.

A senior Army officer in Arunachal Pradesh said, “The Chinese deployments all along the Arunachal Pradesh LAC is normal and the patrolling is being carried out like any other day.”

The officer added our side has done precautionary deployments after the incidents of Naku La, Sikkim and those in Eastern Ladakh. Four Assam Rifles troops were ambushed at Tulung La and killed by Chinese on October 20, 1975. Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, has been assigned to guard the northeast India.

“Unlike the initial days of COVID-19 soldiers from both sides are meeting along the borders during routine patrolling and are communicating as per protocol, just like any other normal day.” said the officer.

Another senior Army officer, who served in the area, feels the game from the Chinese side is not over yet. “Contest now is to seize the initiative for which China is applying psychological, operational and even diplomatic means, in order to have an upper hand in negotiations in meetings.” said the officer.

Several military and diplomatic meetings took place between the two sides since the standoff began on the intervening night of May 5 and 6 when the troops of India and China clashed at Finger 4.  

The Chinese deployment opposite Arunachal is appearing normal because of the stalemate achieved after the Chinese mobilizations. “The first incident at Finger 4 along the northern flank of Pangong Tso, Eastern Ladakh and then in Naku La, Sikkim were diversionary actions by China. After the Chinese moved in at multiple points in Eastern Ladakh we raised the deployment all along the LAC causing operational stalemate," the second officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ladakh standoff Arunachal Pradesh India-China relations Line of Actual Control
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp