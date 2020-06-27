STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED visits Congress leader Ahmed Patel at home for questioning in Sandesara brothers PMLA case

The agency agreed to his request and subsequently informed Ahmed Patel that they will send an investigating officer to him for questioning.

Published: 27th June 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Saturday visited senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence in Delhi to question him in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case, officials said.

They said the three-member team reached Patel's home at 23, Mother Teresa Crescent in central Delhi and it will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had summoned Patel twice for questioning in the case but the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat cited the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines that advise senior citizens to stay indoors.

The agency agreed to his request and subsequently informed him that they will send an investigating officer to him for questioning.

The case pertains to probe against Sandesara brothers -- Chetan and Nitin -- and a few others for alleged multi-crore bank fraud and money laundering by Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech.

