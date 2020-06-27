STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Congress leader held over anti-national posts on social media

The Congress leader an ex-MLA from Jawali who served as the chief parliamentary secretary (education) in the previous Congress regime was arrested on Friday.

Congress flag

For representational purpos. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: The Crime Branch of Himachal Police has arrested Congress leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Neeraj Bharti for allegedly posting various anti-national and objectionable posts on social media, police said.

"Congress leader and former chief parliamentary secretary Neeraj Bharti has been arrested in Shimla by the crime branch for allegedly posting various anti-national and objectionable posts on social media," said police spokesperson Khushal Sharma.

Bharti had made several posts on Facebook, which were critical of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were related to the recent Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

As per the police, Shimla-based advocate Narendra Guleria had registered a complaint against Bharti, stating that the Congress leader had tried to incite "hatred and treason" by using "derogatory and inflammatory" language.

Bharti would be produced before a magistrate on Saturday. (ANI)

