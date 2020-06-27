Jaipur diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over one lakh people, including representatives from 11,500 panchayats, ministers, senior bureaucrats, and other officials participated in the digital launch across the state.

Published: 27th June 2020 08:47 AM

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Rajasthan begins COVID awareness campaign

Rajasthan has launched a statewide public awareness campaign on the basic theme of ‘taking care of one’s health is the best way to avoid coronavirus’.

CM Ashok Gehlot launched the campaign through a video conference and asserted that the campaign aims at increasing the rate of recovery and decreasing the fatality rate. Over one lakh people, including representatives from 11,500 panchayats, ministers, senior bureaucrats, and other officials participated in the digital launch across the state. The 10-day campaign will run till June 30. It will enlighten people about safety measures to prevent coronavirus. 

Scientists flock to Suratgarh to study solar eclipse

Several astronomers and researchers flocked to Suratgarh to witness the annual solar eclipse on June 21. These guests, from Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune, had brought state-of-the-art telescopes and other scientific instruments to this remote small town.

According to Sneh Kesari, Director of Astrophile Education Research Centre from Delhi, “We chose Suratgarh as the town is located on the central line of 22 KM path from where the central eclipse was visible. With fewer chances of rainfall, it was a good location. The rare eclipse gave an opportunity to observe the Sun for chromosphere, inner corona, and the Moon for its jagged mountains along the limb. The initial results are encouraging.’’ While the eclipse enthralled the scientists, their equipment was an additional attraction for the locals.

Indira Rasoi Scheme launched for poor 

Inspired by the Amma Rasoi in Tamil Nadu, the Ashok Gehlot government has launched the ‘Indira Rasoi’ scheme in the state. The scheme aims to provide food to poor people twice a day at a very nominal price. The scheme has been devised for the poor to ensure that “no one sleeps hungry” in the state, said Gehlot.

Local NGOs will also be roped in for the successful implementation of the scheme and it will be monitored with the help of information technology. Meanwhile, former CM Vasundhra Raje has slammed the scheme claiming it was just a rehash of her government’s ‘Annapurna Rasoi’.

Corona patient’s recovery leads to ‘Sweet Gesture’

Alwar’s District Hospital saw a very special scene on Tuesday when 50-year-old Kamlesh was discharged after her successful recovery from Covid-19. She spent 13 days in the ICU. When the District Collector greeted her with a bouquet, the overjoyed lady handed him Rs 500 to express her gratitude.

As the DC refused to take the money, she insisted that he should accept it as a token of her thanks. Kamlesh said that she might have died but for the hard work and efforts put in by the hospital staff. The money was finally used to buy and distribute sweets among the hospital staff.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

Rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com

