Kanpur shelter home case: DPO, superintendent Suspended for failing to discharge duties

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government suspended Kanpur district probation officer Ajit Kumar, on Friday, in connection Kanpur Government Shelter Home incident wherein 57 inmates, including five pregnant minors, were found COVID-19 positive.

The superintendent of the shelter home Mithilesh Pal was also suspended with immediate effect for failing to take proper care of the inmates.

In the letter signed by state Governor, the reason for putting DPO Ajit Kumar on suspension has been quoted as his failure to discharge his duties properly.

He has also been accused of failing to counter the misinformation campaign being run on social media regarding the shelter home.

During the suspension period, the DPO would remain attached to Women Welfare Directorate, said the letter.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the shelter home Mithilesh Pal was suspended for irregularities in the upkeep of the shelter home.

Notably, Kanpur Government shelter home has 171 inmates including 63 minors who are victims of sexual offence under POCSO Act.

