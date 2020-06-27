STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet’s second expansion likely by June-end

Eight to ten candidates could be Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalists, who had quit the Vidhan Sabha and the Congress in March.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Around 22-25 new ministers may be sworn in during the much awaited expansion of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh that is likely to take place at the end of June.

Eight to ten candidates could be Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalists, who had quit the Vidhan Sabha and the Congress in March.

The expansion of the five-member Cabinet is a much-awaited political event for last two months, but the Covid pandemic and lack of consensus within the BJP  on final names put a spanner on the crucial exercise in the state.

The exercise was also deferred to ensure that there was no sabotage from within the party in the June 19 Rajya Sabha poll, in which the BJP won two of the three seats on expected lines. Two days ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting over the issue with BJP state president VD Sharma and state general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat for finalising the list of the possible new ministers.

Chouhan, who is presently on a religious trip to South India and is slated to return to Bhopal on Saturday evening, will be in Delhi within the next few days to get the BJP brass’  nod for the Cabinet expansion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion MP Cabinet expansion Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp