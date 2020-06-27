Madhya Pradesh reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases first time in two weeks, tally rises to 12,798

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After reporting a decline in new positive coronavirus cases over the last few days, Madhya Pradesh reported 203 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,798.

This is the maximum number of new positive cases in a single day since June 12, when the state had reported 202 cases.

Thirty-six cases each were reported from Indore and Morena, while 31 infections were reported from Bhopal.

Of the 12,798 positive cases, 2,448 are are active and undergoing treatment at hospitals, while 546 people have died.

Till date 9,804 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the state, out of whom 185 recovered today, taking the state's recovery rate to 76.60 per cent.