STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases first time in two weeks, tally rises to 12,798

Thirty-six cases each were reported from Indore and Morena, while 31 infections were reported from Bhopal.

Published: 27th June 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After reporting a decline in new positive coronavirus cases over the last few days, Madhya Pradesh reported 203 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,798.

This is the maximum number of new positive cases in a single day since June 12, when the state had reported 202 cases.

Thirty-six cases each were reported from Indore and Morena, while 31 infections were reported from Bhopal.

Of the 12,798 positive cases, 2,448 are are active and undergoing treatment at hospitals, while 546 people have died.

Till date 9,804 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the state, out of whom 185 recovered today, taking the state's recovery rate to 76.60 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp