Maharashtra records highest one-day spike in virus cases at 5,024; BMC to undertake sero-survey in Mumbai

Published: 27th June 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers in protective suits arrive at a society to detect COVID-19 suspects in a bid to control the pandemic at Malad in Mumbai Thursday June 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Friday recorded a single-day highest increase of 5,024 coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the state to 1,52,765, while the the death toll rose to 7,106 with 175 new deaths.

On the other hand, 2,362 coronavirus patientswere discharged during the day, increasing the number of recovered patients to 79,815, a state health department release said.

The spike of 5,024 overtook Thursday's increase of 4,841 in the cases.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 3,116 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 1,297 in Mumbai city.

In Pune city, 772 new cases were reported.

Aurangabad city reported 174 new cases, Pimpri- Chinchwad 151 and Nashik city 106.

Of 175COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday, 91 deaths occurredin the last 48 hours and remaining fatalities had taken place earlier, the health department said.

The recovery rate of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 52.25 per cent while the fatality rate is 4.65 per cent.

So far 8,71,875 people have been tested in the state. While the number of active cases is 65,844.

MMR accounts for 1,10,830 cases and 5,188 deaths so far, including 72,175 cases and 4,179 deaths in Mumbai.

5,58,488 persons are in home quarantine and 36,903 in institutional quarantine across the state.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra, thus, are as follows: Total cases 1,52,765, new cases 5,024, total deaths 7,106, recovered patients 79,815, active cases 65,844, people tested so far 8,71,875.

To know the extent of the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be conducting a `sero-survey' during which 10,000 random blood samples will be tested, it said on Friday.

The survey will be conducted in wards M- West, F North and R North in association with the NITI Aayog, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and some other institutions, the BMC said.

"This study will provide information about exposure to infection and progression of the disease in the population, which will be critical to make informed public health policy decisions," it said in a release.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has urged all the states to take up sero-surveys, it said, adding that under ICMR's guidance one sero-surveillance of 500 samples has already been conducted in Mumbai.

The new survey will be conducted in the age group above 12 years, anda total of 10,000 blood samples will be collected randomly from both slum and non-slum areas.

Participation in the survey will be voluntary.

The blood samples will be sent to Kasturba Molecular Diagnostics lab and THSTI (TranslationalHealth Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad) for detecting IgG antibodies.

"The detection of antibodies is a sign of exposure to COVID-19 infection," BMC said.

It further said that there will be a special survey for healthcare and other frontline workers in these three wards.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp