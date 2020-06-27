STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Single portal for info on government, private job vacancies in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

The employment exchange has so far recommended the names of qualified job seekers to 19 private companies through the portal.

Published: 27th June 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that a portal has been created to provide information about the job vacancies in government and private sectors, which will help the common people in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The portal is part of a number of measures announced by the state government on Friday to help the industrialists and common people in the state recover from the situation created by COVID-19.

"A portal has been launched to allow notification of job vacancies by the private establishment, government departments, autonomous bodies, educational institutes for the registered job seekers," Sawant told reporters on Friday.

It is meant for those who have registered their names with the employment exchange in the state, he said.

"The employment exchange has so far recommended the names of qualified job seekers to 19 private companies through the portal," he added.

Sawant added that the government will waive the late payment surcharge on electricity bills with the due date is between March 24 and June 30, provided the payment is made by July 15.

The chief minister also announced that those who have taken loan from ecredit societies hav been granted three months moratorium on payment of EMI for the period between April and June.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pramod Sawant Goa CM Goa job vacancies
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp