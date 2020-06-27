STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Southwest monsoon covers India 12 days ahead

According to official sources, over 2.52 lakh people in 704 villages and localities across 16 districts have been affected.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rain, Monsoon, Delhi

A commuter seen during rain as the capital gets monsoon shower at India Gate on June 26, 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Southwest Monsoon on Friday covered the entire country 12 days in advance due to the formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal and cyclonic circulation over central India basically helped in advance of monsoon, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The normal date to cover the entire country is July 8. In the recent past, such early coverage of Southwest Monsoon occurred on June 16, 2013.

“During past 24 hours, there has been fairly widespread rainfall activity over west Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana in association with the cyclonic circulation at lower tropospheric levels over northeast Rajasthan,” said the weather office.

Considering the Southwest Monsoon onset and advance over the country as a whole, there has been normal progress over south and east India, about a week delay advance over northeast India and about 7-12 days early advance over central and northwest India. 

“The early advance over central & northwest India was facilitated by formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards and another cyclonic circulation over central India,” the IMD added. With the onset of monsoon, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at several areas in Assam.

One more person died in the flood on Friday, taking the death toll to 16 in the northeast state. According to official sources, over 2.52 lakh people in 704 villages and localities across 16 districts have been affected. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest monsoon IMD
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp