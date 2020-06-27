STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court nod for cancellation of CBSE Class X, XII board exams and assessment formula

CBSE will prepare results for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday approved the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) assessment scheme to give marks to students for the cancelled Class XII board exams. 

The board will prepare results for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance. The results will be declared by July 15.

Exams for both Class X and XII had begun on February 15 but had to be postponed on March 18, owing to the lockdown. The exams will not be held for remaining papers. However, the board may allow students to appear for the exam at a later date when the situation is conducive.

As per the assessment scheme, results of Class X and XII students, who have completed all their papers will be declared based on their performances.  “For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” CBSE Exam Controller submitted before the court.

“For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” the notification stated.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects. Such students, who are mainly from Delhi, also have the option of taking the exams at a later date.

The petitioners’ advocate argued that a time limit should be specified for the Class XII CBSE students to decide whether they want to appear in the optional exams. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued, “Suppose the situation gets conducive in October. Then, let the students decide in September. … Why put pressure on them to take a decision?” The three-judge apex court bench agreed with Mehta’s contention.

CBSE, CISCE to publish notifications online

SC permitted CBSE to issue the notification forthwith with regard to cancellation of rest of papers and assessment, while CISCE said it would upload the notification within a week. The remaining papers in ICSE board exams also stand cancelled. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court CBSE CBSE Class 10 exams CBSE Class 12 exams CBSE Class 12 board exams CBSE Class 10 board exams
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp