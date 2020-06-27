Supreme Court nod for cancellation of CBSE Class X, XII board exams and assessment formula

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) assessment scheme to give marks to students for the cancelled Class XII board exams.

The board will prepare results for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance. The results will be declared by July 15.

Exams for both Class X and XII had begun on February 15 but had to be postponed on March 18, owing to the lockdown. The exams will not be held for remaining papers. However, the board may allow students to appear for the exam at a later date when the situation is conducive.

As per the assessment scheme, results of Class X and XII students, who have completed all their papers will be declared based on their performances. “For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” CBSE Exam Controller submitted before the court.

“For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” the notification stated.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects. Such students, who are mainly from Delhi, also have the option of taking the exams at a later date.

The petitioners’ advocate argued that a time limit should be specified for the Class XII CBSE students to decide whether they want to appear in the optional exams. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued, “Suppose the situation gets conducive in October. Then, let the students decide in September. … Why put pressure on them to take a decision?” The three-judge apex court bench agreed with Mehta’s contention.

CBSE, CISCE to publish notifications online

SC permitted CBSE to issue the notification forthwith with regard to cancellation of rest of papers and assessment, while CISCE said it would upload the notification within a week. The remaining papers in ICSE board exams also stand cancelled.