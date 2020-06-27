STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yashwant Sinha launches political front in Bihar

Sinha said the front would emerge as a credible alternative to the current NDA government in the state as it had decided to enter into the electoral battle in Bihar.

Published: 27th June 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha announcing the formation of a political front in Patna on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar elections, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday launched a new political front and announced his entry into the state politics. He said his new outfit will bring in a more vibrant and people-caring political alternative to the Nitish Kumar–led NDA government in the state.

“Bihar needs an effective, people-caring and performing political alternative; not an alliance that thrives on promises and propagandas”, Sinha, a bureaucrat-turned politician said, while speaking to the media persons in Patna.

Asked what transpired him to enter the Bihar politics, Sinha said: "In view of the grim situation of the migrants of Bihar, I have felt the need to oust the JD-U led NDA government in Bihar from power by uniting the opposition against the failure of the ruling alliance”.

Accompanied by former Bihar Ministers Narendra Singh, Devendra Yadav, Nagmani, Renu Kushvaha, former MP Arun Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (Secular) national president Satyanand Sharma and Anil Kumar of Jantantarik Vikas party, Sinha, a former veteran BJP leader said that the front would emerge as a credible alternative to the current NDA government in the state as it had decided to enter into the electoral battle in Bihar.

Asserting his front to be an epicentre of power in Bihar, Sinha while replying to a query vehemently claimed that the new front formed by him would be the first front and not a third front.

Sinha said, the the people gave 15 years to NDA and RJD each for running the government who took the state to its Nadir adding that better Bihar would be the motto of his front which would come forward with a fact sheet exposing the present government every week.

Sinha further said the upcoming new political front by him will work under the slogan: "Es Bar Badlo Bihar” (This time (briging) change in Bihar).

Outlining the objectives of new front, he elucidated that the main goal of this front through people’s movement will be to unite all opposition leaders under the same banner to challenge 15- year of misrule by the JD-U government.

“All of us had expected development from a man, who claims and calls himself “sushashan babu” (good governance babu), yet Bihar is the poorest in the country after Nitish Kumar's 15-year rule”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha Nitish Kumar Bihar elections
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp