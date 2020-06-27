Yashwant Sinha launches political front in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of Bihar elections, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday launched a new political front and announced his entry into the state politics. He said his new outfit will bring in a more vibrant and people-caring political alternative to the Nitish Kumar–led NDA government in the state.

“Bihar needs an effective, people-caring and performing political alternative; not an alliance that thrives on promises and propagandas”, Sinha, a bureaucrat-turned politician said, while speaking to the media persons in Patna.

Asked what transpired him to enter the Bihar politics, Sinha said: "In view of the grim situation of the migrants of Bihar, I have felt the need to oust the JD-U led NDA government in Bihar from power by uniting the opposition against the failure of the ruling alliance”.

Accompanied by former Bihar Ministers Narendra Singh, Devendra Yadav, Nagmani, Renu Kushvaha, former MP Arun Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (Secular) national president Satyanand Sharma and Anil Kumar of Jantantarik Vikas party, Sinha, a former veteran BJP leader said that the front would emerge as a credible alternative to the current NDA government in the state as it had decided to enter into the electoral battle in Bihar.

Asserting his front to be an epicentre of power in Bihar, Sinha while replying to a query vehemently claimed that the new front formed by him would be the first front and not a third front.

Sinha said, the the people gave 15 years to NDA and RJD each for running the government who took the state to its Nadir adding that better Bihar would be the motto of his front which would come forward with a fact sheet exposing the present government every week.

Sinha further said the upcoming new political front by him will work under the slogan: "Es Bar Badlo Bihar” (This time (briging) change in Bihar).

Outlining the objectives of new front, he elucidated that the main goal of this front through people’s movement will be to unite all opposition leaders under the same banner to challenge 15- year of misrule by the JD-U government.

“All of us had expected development from a man, who claims and calls himself “sushashan babu” (good governance babu), yet Bihar is the poorest in the country after Nitish Kumar's 15-year rule”.