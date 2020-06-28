STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal not included in migrants' job scheme as Mamata government didn't give data: Sitharaman

On West Bengal's alleged unwillingness to bring back migrant labourers, Sitharaman said it was the only state that was not keen.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 09:54 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Criticising the TMC dispensation in West Bengal for allegedly opposing pro-people policies of the Centre, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the state could not be made a beneficiary of the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' as it had not provided any data on migrant labourers.

Addressing a virtual rally for the people of West Bengal, the Union finance minister also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "her reluctance to allow Shramik Special train services in the state".

"The West Bengal government has been opposing all pro-people policies of the Centre. Six states have shared data on migrant workers, following their return. West Bengal, however, did not," she said.

"Our prime minister launched a scheme, which covers 116 districts in the country, but none from Bengal could be included as the TMC government didn't bother to share any data with us.

The ruling dispensation in Bengal doesn't want any of the Centre's welfare policies to be implemented," she said.

Senior TMC leaders had recently criticised the Union government for not making the state a beneficiary in the 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan', a job scheme for migrant labourers.

Sitharaman, however, appreciated the chief minister for her support to the central government on the issue of the Sino-India border standoff.

"I would credit her for one thing; at least on the Sino-India border issue, she (Mamata Banerjee) stood by the Centre," Sitharaman said.

Terming the TMC government as "anti-people", Sitharaman said the state was informed about cyclone 'Amphan', 11 days in advance, but it failed to take adequate precaution.

Several lives could have been saved, if timely measures were taken, she said.

On West Bengal's alleged unwillingness to bring back migrant labourers, Sitharaman said it was the only state that was not keen on taking back its workers.

"The migrant labourers would never forget the treatment you (Mamata Banerjee) have meted out to them. She (Mamata) had said that these special migrant trains were bringing more coronavirus cases to the state. It was a heartless statement," the Union minister said.

The issue of bringing migrant workers back to West Bengal has snowballed into a major political row over the past several weeks with the BJP and the Centre alleging that the state government is not keen to take them back, a claim rebuffed by the TMC dispensation.

Criticising the state government over the "mishandling" of COVID-19 crisis in the state, Sitharaman also said that the inter-ministerial central team that visited the state for assessment of the situation had to face several roadblocks.

Indicating that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be a major electoral plank in the assembly polls, Sitharaman demanded that Banerjee explain the reasons for opposing the legislation.

"This law was brought in to help the refugees, what is the harm in it? Mamata didi needs to come clean on why she is opposing the CAA, what's wrong in granting citizenship to refugees," she stated.

Banerjee should also clear her stand on the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya, the Union minister said.

Terming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state a "complete failure", Sitharaman said the people of West Bengal should give the BJP a chance to take the state to new heights.

Sitharaman alleged that the present law and order situation in West Bengal is preventing industries to come and set up their units in the state.

"Many industries are willing and eager to come to West Bengal but are not coming due to the kind of violence which is taking place for the last few years," she said.

She also accused the state government of opposing the 'one nation, one ration' scheme.

Sitharaman alleged that the Trinamool Congress issued coupons for availing of food grains supplied by the Centre, instead of the ration cards.

Reacting to the allegations, TMC leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien said "her speech was a brazen example of how a failed finance minister", instead of reviving the economy which is in the doldrums, is giving speeches on CAA and Triple Talaq.

"Brazen example of how a failed Finance Minister, instead of reviving the economy which is in the doldrums, and addressing the serious concerns of record unemployment, is making speeches on the Citizenship Amendment Act and Triple Talaq in times of COVID-19 and Amphan, in a desperate attempt to revive the sinking BJP in Bengal," O' Brien, who is also party's national spokesperson, said in a statement.

West Bengal Nirmala Sitharaman TMC Migrants job scheme
