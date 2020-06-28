STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Chase the Virus' campaign to be extended across Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine.

Published: 28th June 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 05:56 PM

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the lockdown curbs in the state will continue beyond June 30.

In a televised address, Thackeray ruled out easing the restrictions, adding the state still faces coronavirus threat.

"Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no," Thackeray said.

The unlock process, dubbed Mission Begin Again by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said.

He said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative that received good results in worst-hit Mumbai will now be expanded to other parts of the state to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of each COVID-19 patient will compulsorily be kept in institutional quarantine, while community leaders will tell people about comorbidities, meals and other facilities available at institutional quarantine facilities etc, clinic timings etc.

The campaign was launched on May 27.

"We have received good results of Chase the Virus campaign in Mumbai and we have now decided to implement it across the state," he said.He said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan so that Maharashtra can continue supply of food grains to the poor at low prices.

