Chhattisgarh police specify top Maoist leaders to disengage, re-educate local rebels

The list of Maoists cadres would be displayed at various public places like local Haat Bazar, panchayat buildings and areas accessible by all.

Published: 28th June 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police in Bastar ‘exposed’ details of top leaders of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in an attempt to wean away the rank and file cadres in the state. A revised list of 34 most wanted Maoists with their images and brief profiles was released by the police in Bastar as part of their anti-Maoist campaign.

In Chhattisgarh, the banned organisation continues to be most active in the conflict zone of Bastar for over four decades now. So far, over 1,800 people have lost their lives in Bastar alone in Maoist violence. “The top leaders of Maoists are from states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other regions who indoctrinate local youths and misguide them,” said Sunderraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar zone). 

A revised list of top Maoist leaders, mostly from outside Chhattisgarh, released by Bastar police

“We exposed them to let the lower-rung Maoist cadres from Bastar region realise the ‘anti-development and hollow ideology’ of the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).” The list of Maoists cadres would be displayed at various public places like local haat bazar, panchayat buildings and areas accessible by all. The initiative aims at persuading local cadres to return to the mainstream.

“The Chhattisgarh Police appeals the local cadres to access benefits from the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state and live a life of dignity,” the IG averred. Senior Maoist leaders from other states visit Chhattisgarh to recruit local cadres, escalate violence and later after years they surrender only in their states.

The move will create awareness among the inhabitants of Bastar to have knowledge of such Maoist leaders during their movement in the region. In the next stage the Bastar police will later release the identity of hardcore LWE cadres belonging to the seven Maoist-affected districts of the region. The descriptions will highlight their addresses, position they hold, the rewards they carry and the weapons they posses, the police said.

