STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bihar's Garibnath temple to be shut for devotees during Shravan month

Lakhs of people from across the country visit the temple every year to offer 'jal-abhishek' to Lord Shiva during the Shravan festival.
 

Published: 28th June 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

A mask-clad individual is speaking over phone in front of a jewellery shop in Kaloor on Friday

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS, A Sanesh)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Devotees, this year, will have to give their visit to Bihar's Garibnath temple a miss during the holy month of Shravan, as the century-old shrine, which reopened on June 1, has decided to shut its doors again from July, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Lakhs of people from across the country visit the temple every year to offer 'jal-abhishek' to Lord Shiva during the Shravan festival.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

"The decision was taken in the larger interest of common people. COVID-19 cases have surfaced around the temple area, too," chief priest Vinay Pathak said.

All rituals will be performed at the shrine by the priests, while strictly adhering to the guidelines laid down to stop the spread of COVID-19, he said.

"Trustees of Garibnath temple have unanimously decided to shut its doors from July 1 to avoid the rush of devotees. We are praying to God to end the pandemic at the earliest," Pathak said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus in India COVID 19 Death Toll
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp