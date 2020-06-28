COVID-19 patient not an employee of our Chhattisgarh plant: NTPC

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR : The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has denied that the person tested coronavirus positive at their Lara power plant premises in Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) is their employee. Its response came after the district collector ordered to file an FIR against NTPC management for their alleged negligence.

"The person found COVID-19 positive and staying in a rented accommodation is not an NTPC employee. He was engaged by M/s Lloyd Insulation, a sub-agency of M/s Siemens that has been awarded work by NTPC. The person had in fact left Lara prior to lockdown," NTPC spokesperson Ashutosh Nayak stated.

Nayak said that the person has returned to Raigarh on June 21 and has self-quarantined. His sample was collected and he tested positive.

The Raigarh collector Bhim Singh said that the NTPC officials visited him with their clarification and he might give them a benefit of doubt. "I will order an FIR against the company outsourced by the NTPC," the collector said.