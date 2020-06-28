Doordarshan should make web series on 1975 Emergency: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the BJP focussing their attacks on the Gandhi family, several party leaders feel that it should do more to tell the current generation about the excesses during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh told the party think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) that he would urge Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar to broadcast documentaries on public broadcasters and encourage others to produce web series on Emergency to target the youth.

"Four decades have passed and the youth may not be aware of the excesses committed during the Emergency. The government can show documentaries on those excesses on public broadcasters’ platforms. People should make web series on the Emergency," Chugh said.

PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin argued that the younger generation needs to be told of the curbs on freedoms imposed during that time. "Doordarshan should produce web series on the excesses committed during Emergency," said Bhasin.

Chugh, at a webinar organized by PPRC, said that Congress is talking loosely of Emergency in the current context, and, therefore, it's incumbent that incidents and extent of excesses committed during that time be told to the people.