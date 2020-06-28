STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to lead Congress in state till bypolls

Speculation were ripe that as out of the 24 bulk assembly polls slated over the coming months, 16 are to be held in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

BHOPAL:  Former chief minister and state party president Kamal Nath would lead the Congress both in the Vidhan Sabha and outside in Madhya Pradesh till the bypolls are over.

Ex-chief minister Kamal Nath would be leading the Congress and taking on the three months old Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on the floor of the House during the five-day budget session which will start from July 20, Nath’s close confidant Sajjan Singh Verma said.

Earlier, there were speculations that any prominent and senior MLA from the Gwalior-Chambal region, possibly ex-ministers Dr Govind Singh or KP Singh ‘Kakkaju’ could be made the Leader of Opposition.

Speculation was ripe that as out of the 24 bulk assembly polls slated over the coming months, 16 are to be held in the Gwalior-Chambal region, Dr Govind Singh who is close to Digvijaya Singh may be the face in the Vidhan Sabha elections which would inturn sent out a strong political message in the poll bound region.

Sources privy to developments within the Congress confided that at least three senior leaders, including Nath’s close confidants and ex-ministers Sajjan Singh Verma and Bala Bachchan, besides ex-Vidhan Sabha speaker NP Prajapati played spoilsport in plans to get Dr Govind Singh appointed the leader of the party (LoP). Former union minister Suresh Pachouri also played a key role in ensuring that Digvijaya Singh’s man doesn’t become the new LoP.

In another significant political development within the state Congress, Digvijaya Singh’s trusted aide Govind Goyal has resigned as the state party treasurer. The Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath has subsequently appointed Prakash Jain as state party's new treasurer, according to informed sources.

Nath wasn’t satisfied with Goyal’s performance as treasurer. This new development has once again brought to the fore that the state Congress still remains faction ridden party in the state, where it lost power three months back, after staging a comeback to power after 15 years in December 2018.

