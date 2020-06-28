STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India sees highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases taking tally to 5,28,859

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have climbed to 1,59,133 while Delhi's tally stands at 80,188. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: With 19,906 new cases, highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000.

"Thus, around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have climbed to 1,59,133 while Delhi's tally stands at 80,188.

2,31,095 samples were tested yesterday and the total number of samples tested up to 27 June is 82,27,802, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.

