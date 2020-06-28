STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ISKCON trademark has acquired immense reputation: Bombay HC on intellectual property case

The ISKCON alleged that the apparel company had infringed its registered trademark to sell clothes online.

Published: 28th June 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

ISKCON Temple located at Rajaji Nagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru was shut on March 18 till further orders for the common people.

ISKCON Temple located at Rajaji Nagar and Kanakpura Road in Bengaluru was shut on March 18 till further orders for the common people. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has said the ISKCON, a registered trademark of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, has acquired immense reputation in India and abroad and there can be no doubt it is associated with the religious movement and no one else.

The trademark undoubtedly deserves the highest degree of protection, Justice B P Colabawalla said on Friday while hearing a commercial intellectual property (IP) suit filed by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) against an apparel manufacturing company Iskcon Apparel Pvt Ltd.

The ISKCON alleged that the apparel company had infringed its registered trademark to sell clothes online.

The suit sought the court to direct the apparel company from infringing on the religious movement's trademark.

It also sought a declaration that their trademark 'ISKCON' was well-known in India, considering the nature of services offered by them and the kind of wide reputation and goodwill that has been acquired by them.

The defendant, Iskcon Apparel Pvt Ltd, informed the court on Friday that it has now changed its name to Alcis Sports Pvt Ltd, and submitted an undertaking that it would not use the trademark or name ISKCON in future.

The court in its order declared ISKCON as a "well- known" trademark in India under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

It is clear that ISKCON is a coined trademark of the plaintiff and the term did not exist prior to the plaintiffs adoption and use of the same, it noted.

Since it is a coined trade mark which is associated exclusively with the plaintiff, it undoubtedly deserved the highest degree of protection, Justice Colabawalla said in his order.

The court added that the plaintiffs trademark ISKCON has acquired immense and long-standing reputation and goodwill in India and abroad and there can be no doubt that it is associated with the plaintiff and no one else.

"I have no doubt in mind that the plaintiffs trade mark ISKCON has come to enjoy a personality that is beyond mere products/services rendered thereunder and the recognition, reputation and goodwill of the trade mark ISKCON is today no longer restricted to any particular class of goods or services, the court said.

The court further said the plaintiffs trademark ISKCON has wide acceptability and its popularity extends not only in India, but also abroad.

As per the plea, ISKCON was founded in 1966 in USA and within a short span of time, the said movement spread all over the world and gained immense popularity and fame.

The first ISKCON temple was constructed in India in 1971.

The plea said presently there are more than 600 ISKCON temples all over the world, including India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court ISKCON
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp