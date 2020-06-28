Ram Vilas Paswan's brother and LJP MP Paras adopts martyr's village to develop it as model village in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Hajipur MP of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is the younger brother of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has adopted Chakfateh village of martyr Jai Kishor Singh for developing it as a model village in Vaishali district of Bihar.

Chakafateh is the native village of Jai Kishor Singh, who was martyred along the LAC in the bloody clash with China's PLA soldiers recently.

According to the letter written to the district administration, Chakafateh would be developed under the MP Model Village scheme.

"All kinds of development works would be launched here to take it to the status of a model village. This will be a genuine way also to salute the martyr Jai Kishor Singh, who also wanted to develop his village with all facilities of human needs", Awadhesh Singh, representative of Ram Vilas Paswan said thanking the Hajipur MP for this gesture.

Besides this, Mukundpur panchayat under which Chakfateh village falls, has also been developed as a modern panchayat.

