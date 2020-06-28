STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Time to stand with Indian army, not engage in politics: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on LAC standoff

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that as India's then defence minister, he had visited China in 1993 where it was discussed that no country would use weapons at the border.

Published: 28th June 2020 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar reiterated that everyone needed to stand behind the Indian military in light of the recent border standoff with China and that it is not the time to engage in petty politics.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that as India's then defence minister, he had visited China in 1993 where it was discussed that no country would use weapons at the border.

“The proposal of no arm use was agreed by the defence minister of China and later it was also signed. Then, prime minister PV Narasimha Rao visited China and decided to implement this use of no arm agreement by both the countries,” Pawar said.

Pawar further explained that due to the no arm use agreement signed then, there is not any use of arms and ammunitions at the border but that however, has not stopped clashes from taking place, as was seen on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the LAC.

“It is true that China is troubling us but our India has also given the befitting reply to them as well. This is not the time of politics,” Pawar tweeted, indirectly siding with PM Modi's stance over that of his Maha Vikaas Aghadi ally partner Rahul Gandhi's.

Pawar also said that Indian army has pushed back China’s military personnel after they realised their incursion inside India’s territory.   

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been constantly attacking and questioning the stand of Narendra Modi government in the centre over the incursion of China and death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Interestingly, earlier too in 2018, Pawar had supported PM Modi over the purchase of fighter jet Rafale but later took a reverse turn after drawing flak from political leaders Tariq Anwar who had tendered his resignation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP LAC standoff Indian Army India China stand off
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp