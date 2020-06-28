We have to be more cautious during unlock phase, follow norms, says PM Modi

By Online Desk

Addressing people during the 66th 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that six or seven months earlier, no one ever thought a pandemic like COVID-19 would come up and the fight against it would continue for so long.

Modi while assuring India is doing everything in power to fight the coronavirus said 'people are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges.'

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the country has moved out of lockdown and has entered into a phase of unlock. He said that during this period, defeating COVID-19 and strengthening economy is important but we also have to be cautious and maintain social distancing.

As compared to Lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during Unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing & other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless: PM in #MannKiBaat. #COVID19 (File pic) pic.twitter.com/P2FLnX7fni — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

India continues to higher single-day spikes with 19,906 new cases in last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data on Sunday.



The Prime Minister also talked about the Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and said that thought India is a peace loving country, it has given befitting reply in Ladakh to those who eyed its territory.



(Inputs from Online Desk, ANI)