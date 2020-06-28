STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

We have to be more cautious during unlock phase, follow norms, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that during the period of 'Unlock', defeating COVID-19 and strengthening economy is also important.

Published: 28th June 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Addressing people during the 66th 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that six or seven months earlier, no one ever thought a pandemic like COVID-19 would come up and the fight against it would continue for so long.

Modi while assuring India is doing everything in power to fight the coronavirus said 'people are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges.'

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the country has moved out of lockdown and has entered into a phase of unlock. He said that during this period, defeating COVID-19 and strengthening economy is important but we also have to be cautious and maintain social distancing.

India continues to higher single-day spikes with 19,906 new cases in last 24 hours as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data on Sunday. 

The Prime Minister also talked about the Galwan Valley face-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and said that thought India is a peace loving country, it has given befitting reply in Ladakh to those who eyed its territory.

(Inputs from Online Desk, ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi PM Modi Mann ki baat Coronavirus COVID 19 coroanvirus pandemic
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp