STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14-day ‘total lockdown’ in Guwahati to fight Covid-19

The government said the situation would be reviewed after seven days and a decision would be made on whether or not to allow the shops and outlets, dealing in essential services, to reopen.

Published: 29th June 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference announcing complete lockdown in Guwahati for 14-days starting from June 28. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Alarmed by the spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases in Guwahati, the Assam government has enforced a 14-day “total lockdown” in the city since Sunday midnight.

All government and private offices, commercial establishments, shops, industrial establishments, places of worship etc remained closed on Monday. Only pharmacies and hospitals were allowed to operate.

The roads wore a deserted look as the authorities banned the movement of all modes of vehicles except ambulances and those belonging to security personnel and journalists.

The government said the situation would be reviewed after seven days and a decision would be made on whether or not to allow the shops and outlets, dealing in essential services, to reopen.

The police said they would use drones to keep an eye on activities in areas where a lot of cases were reported. They warned of actions against the lockdown violators.

“We will be very tough this time around. The lockdown violators will face legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Indian Penal Code,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta warned.

However, Congress stalwart and three-time former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was critical of the government’s step.

“The state government is covering up its failures in tackling the pandemic by imposing the lockdown. This will only compound the miseries of the poor who have been already very badly affected,” Gogoi said.

There was a mad rush of people on Sunday to buy essential commodities including vegetables. Taking advantage of the situation, the traders hiked the prices manifold. Potato was sold at Rs 50-100 a kg. Usually, it is Rs 25 a kg. Similarly, the prices of other vegetables rose from Rs 40-60 to Rs 80-200 a kg.

According to the last official figures available, Assam recorded 7,492 cases including 11 deaths. Guwahati recorded 195 cases over the past 24 hours. Currently, there are 2,390 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Meghalaya decided to enforce lockdown in areas bordering Guwahati.

“Government has decided that the locations in Meghalaya bordering Guwahati i.e Byrnihat, Jorabat till Khanapara will be under #lockdown due to the surge in #Covid_19 cases in #Assam. Inter-state movement continues to be restricted. DC will issue necessary orders accordingly,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

In Manipur, the lockdown will be extended by 15 days from July 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guwahati coronavirus Guwahati lockdown Assam coronavirus Manipur lockdown
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp