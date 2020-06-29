Another BJP MLA in MP tests positive for Covid-19, third lawmaker in state to contract virus

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Yet another legislator in Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh. The lawmaker is a second-time BJP MLA from the Rewa district.

The 36-year-old legislator, who hails from the erstwhile royal family, tested positive on Sunday night, a day after his samples were sent for testing, health department sources confirmed to The New Indian Express on Monday.

"He was asymptomatic for the virus and has been put under home isolation in Rewa. Twentyeight of his recent contacts in Rewa have been traced and samples of 25 of them already sent for testing," a senior health department official said.

The young BJP MLA is likely to have contracted the virus from a fellow BJP MLA from Neemuch district during the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls in Bhopal. The MLA from Neemuch had tested positive after the polling.

Several legislators, who had come in contact with the BJP MLA, too had undergone the Covid test, but they came out to be negative.

With this, three MLAs, including two BJP legislators and a Congress MLA, have so far tested Covid positive in the state.

MP has so far reported around 13,200 Covid cases, out of which over 10,000 have recovered and over 550 have died. Over 2500 active patients are hospitalised.