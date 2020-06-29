BSP always supports govt on defence, security issues, no matter which party is in power: Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking the war of words with Congress party to a new level, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on Monday, advised the grand old party to stop politicising the issue of national security.

In a veiled attack on party’s Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the BSP chief said Congress leadership was adopting nonsensical approach over Indo-China border conflict at the time of crisis.

Mayawati, however, expressed concern over the ensuing spat between Congress and the ruling BJP - over the border issue - levelling allegations against each other. She said politics over sensitive issues was not in the national interest.

Talking to a news agency, the BSP chief said that while her party was standing with the BJP on the India-China border conflict, it was not an ally of the ruling party and that she was extending support to the Centre only in the national interest.

Mayawati asserted that her party had always risen above petty party politics over issues of national concern and had always stood by the Union Government. “Bahujan Samaj Party stands with the Bharatiya Janata Party on the India-China border issue. Politics being done by BJP and Congress by levelling accusations against each other over the issue is not in the interest of the nation. It is a matter of great concern,” Mayawati said.

She added that China could take advantage of the situation. She claimed that the people of the nation were suffering. Important issues concerning the public were being ignored due to the continuous exchange of barbs between the BJP and Congress, said the BSP chief.

Targeting the Congress further, Mayawati said when the BSP was formed, the Congress was in power.

“Had the Congress party done something for the cause of the marginalised sections, the BSP wouldn’t have come up,” she said. In a sharp rebut to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BSP chief clarified that BSP was not a pawn in the hands of any political party nor was it anyone’s spokesperson. “I want to tell the BJP and Congress that BSP is not a toy in anyone’s hand. It’s an independent party formed at the national level due the wrong policies of Congress,” maintained the Dalit leader.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched a veiled and indirect attack on the BSP chief by referring her as an undeclared spokesperson of the ruling party while daring the Yogi government of taking action against her - and that being the grand daughter of former PM Indira Gandhi would not stop her from revealing the truth.

On the contrary, Mayawati asked the BJP to take lessons from Congress’s faults and to not repeat what they did while being in power. Holding the Congress party responsible for the plight of migrants, Mayawati claimed those who returned to their native places during the current pandemic had migrated to other cities and states during Congress rule.

“Had Congress done anything to help them, they wouldn’t have gone to different states seeking employment,” Mayawati said as she continued her tirade against the grand old party.