CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19, death toll in central force now nine

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the country's largest paramilitary force to nine, officials said.

This is also the 25th death among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

The sub-inspector rank official, posted in the 9th battalion of the force, was recently administered plasma therapy at AIIMS, Jhajjar, where he was admitted, the officials said.

He breathed his last on Sunday, they said.

He hailed from Assam's Nagaon district, they added.

This is the second death in the CRPF in two days after a 43-year-old official passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

The 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF accounts for about 1,057 of more than 3,350 COVID-19 cases reported till now in the five CAPFs and two other central forces -- the NSG and the NDRF.

According to latest data, there have been 944 coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF), 740 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 313 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), about 184 in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 139 in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 70 in the National Security Guard (NSG).

Out of these, over 2,100 personnel have been cured and about 1,300 are under treatment at various health facilities across the country, the data said.

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the BSF, six in the ITBP and four in the CRPF on Sunday.

These forces have reported 25 deaths due to the disease till now.

Seven fatalities have been reported in the CISF, five in the BSF, and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations, and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Union home ministry.