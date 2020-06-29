STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF jawan succumbs to COVID-19, death toll in central force now nine

This is also the 25th death among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the country's largest paramilitary force to nine, officials said.

This is also the 25th death among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) -- CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB.

The sub-inspector rank official, posted in the 9th battalion of the force, was recently administered plasma therapy at AIIMS, Jhajjar, where he was admitted, the officials said.

He breathed his last on Sunday, they said.

He hailed from Assam's Nagaon district, they added.

This is the second death in the CRPF in two days after a 43-year-old official passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

The 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF accounts for about 1,057 of more than 3,350 COVID-19 cases reported till now in the five CAPFs and two other central forces -- the NSG and the NDRF.

According to latest data, there have been 944 coronavirus cases in the Border Security Force (BSF), 740 in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 313 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), about 184 in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 139 in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 70 in the National Security Guard (NSG).

Out of these, over 2,100 personnel have been cured and about 1,300 are under treatment at various health facilities across the country, the data said.

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in the BSF, six in the ITBP and four in the CRPF on Sunday.

These forces have reported 25 deaths due to the disease till now.

Seven fatalities have been reported in the CISF, five in the BSF, and two each in the ITBP and the SSB.

These central forces, with a combined strength of about 10 lakh personnel, render a variety of security duties, law and order management, border guarding, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations, and disaster rescue and relief under the command of the Union home ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CRPF Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp