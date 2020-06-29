STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eleven-year-old in Punjab booked on charges of sacrilege after pages of holy book found 'damaged'

Sources said that the police booked the minor girl hailing from Rampura village in Sangrur district of the state as seven pages of the Holy Scripture were found to be torn yesterday evening.

Published: 29th June 2020 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 12:28 AM

Guru granth sahib

For representational purposes (Photo | Sikhnet.com)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has booked an eleven-year-old girl on charges of sacrilege after some pages of holy Guru Granth Sahib were found slightly torn.

Sources said that the police booked the minor girl hailing from Rampura village in Sangrur district of the state, as seven pages of the Holy Scripture were found to be torn yesterday evening.

The management of the local gurdwara in the village informed the local police about the incident and investigation commenced. 

As CCTV footage installed in the gurdwara was checked, the girl was seen trying to put the (Rumala) cloth - used to cover the Guru Granth Sahib - on the holy book when she accidentally damaged a few pages of the scripture. 

"On watching the CCTV footage, it looks like the child tried to settle (Rumala) over the Guru Granth Sahib but unintentionally and accidently damaged some seven pages of the holy scripture,’’ said a police official.

It is learnt that the girl had been coming to the gurdwara for about a month now and after paying obeisance would clean the shrine.

A case has been registered against the minor girl under section 295-A of IPC.

Confirming that the minor girl has been booked by the police, they said the case is under investigation. 

