Gujarat's COVID-19 cases up by 624 to 31,397; death toll 1,809

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 624 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths, including 13 in Ahmedabad, state Health department said.

With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 31,397 and fatalities to 1,809.

A total of 391 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 22,808, it said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,780 while the condition of 19 patients is critical, as per the Health department.

Apart from Ahmedabad (13), Surat has reported three fatalities while one death each was reported from Gandhinagar, Aravalli and Bharuch, it said.

With 211 new cases, the count in Ahmedabad district has risen to 20,480, the highest in the state, and the death toll to 1,423.

With 182 new cases, the cumulative tally in Surat stands at 4,424, it said.

Vadodara has reported 44 new cases, taking its tally to 2,165.

Meanwhile, authorities in Surat have screened 17,105 workers in view of rising cases among diamond workers.

They were also given a preventive medicine, officials said.

Among other districts in the state, 36 more cases were reported from Valsad while 11 cases each were reported from Patan and Gandhinagar, as per the Health department.

Rajkot, Kutch, Surendranagar, Junagadh and Amreli districts each reported ten more cases while Mehsana and Bhavnagar have reported 8 cases each.

Seven cases each were reported from Banaskantha and Bharuch and six from Kheda, it said.

A total of 3,63,306 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the state, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 31,397, new cases 624, deaths 1,809, discharged 22,808, active cases 6,780 and people tested so far 3,63,306.