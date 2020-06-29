STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hizb commander from Doda among three militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Police has identified one of the slain militants as Masood, who was Hizb commander from Doda.

Published: 29th June 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants. Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants including a commander from Doda were killed in an early morning encounter with security forces in militancy-hit Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation at Khulchohar area in Anantnag district in the early hours today after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

As the security personnel began door to door searches, militants hiding in the area fired on the troops.

The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed.

Police has identified one of the slain militants as Masood, who was Hizb commander from Doda.

According to police, besides being wanted in militancy cases, he was also wanted in a rape case.

Masood, police said, was the last surviving militant of Doda district.

Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said an AK assault rifle and two pistols were recovered from possession of the slain militants.

Near twenty encounters have taken place between militants and security forces during the month of June so far in which over 50 militants have been killed.

Majority of the encounters have taken place in south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

The south Kashmir has emerged as a stronghold of militants after the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir encounter Anantnag
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp