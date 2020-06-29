Jharkhand: Bengal migrant on way home dies in road mishap

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A migrant, who was on his way from Gujarat to West Bengal, died after a bus he was travelling in along with 47 workers, overturned at Kejhiya Ghati under Rajrappa Police Station in Ramgarh.

More than two dozen other migrants were injured in the accident. Six of them are said to be critical.

“One of the migrants died in the accident while six others have received minor injuries. Initial reports suggest that the bus overturned after one of its tyres busted while taking a sharp turn along Gola-Ranchi Road,” said Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar.

The injured have been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, he added.

Eyewitnesses, however, claimed that more than two dozen migrants have been injured and at least six of them were rushed to RIMS, Ranchi in critical conditions.