STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar; Delhi Court seeks response

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah was arrested by ED on July 25, 2017 in connection with the August 2005 case.

Published: 29th June 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court Monday sought response from Tihar jail authority on a plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Special Judge Dharmendra Rana issued notice to the jail superintendent with a direction to file the reply by July 1.In an application, Shah’s advocate Qausar Khan submitted that the accused was suffering from various ailments and that his immunity was very low that makes him prone to COVID-19.

She said the leader has sought direction that he be provided separate cell in the jail.

‘Looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the central jail and the health condition of the accused, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell,’ the advocate said.She told the court that the jail manual has a provision to provide temporary accommodation in case of an epidemic.

Foreign inmates injure 25

Several foreign inmates turned violent in Tihar Jail injuring 25 people, including 10 staff who tried to control them, prison authorities told the Delhi High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Court Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah Tihar jail
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp