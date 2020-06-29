J&K separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar; Delhi Court seeks response

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court Monday sought response from Tihar jail authority on a plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Special Judge Dharmendra Rana issued notice to the jail superintendent with a direction to file the reply by July 1.In an application, Shah’s advocate Qausar Khan submitted that the accused was suffering from various ailments and that his immunity was very low that makes him prone to COVID-19.



She said the leader has sought direction that he be provided separate cell in the jail.

‘Looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the central jail and the health condition of the accused, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus. Therefore, direct the jail authorities to put him in a separate cell,’ the advocate said.She told the court that the jail manual has a provision to provide temporary accommodation in case of an epidemic.

Foreign inmates injure 25



Several foreign inmates turned violent in Tihar Jail injuring 25 people, including 10 staff who tried to control them, prison authorities told the Delhi High Court.

(With PTI inputs)