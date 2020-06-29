STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai diary

Balasaheb Thorat, PCC chief and Revenue Minister, is now the most powerful Congresssman in Maharashtra.

Published: 29th June 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Power boost for Balasaheb Thorat
Balasaheb Thorat, PCC chief and Revenue Minister, is now the most powerful Congresssman in Maharashtra. Thorat was recently given the authority to appoint district presidents by Congress boss Sonia Gandhi. This is the first time the PCC chief has been given such power. Earlier, approval was needed from the national president. However, Thorat seems to enjoy the trust of the Gandhis. Thorat recently appointed 11 district presidents without approval from the central leadership. However, Thorat’s power rise has shocked many in the state Congress and also the second rung leadership in Delhi.  

Sharad Pawar ‘takes charge’ in Pune
NCP chief Sharad Pawar seems to be taking charge of the measures against Covid-19 in his home district Pune. The 80-year-old was in Pune and attended a series of meeting with nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP chief urged officials to regularly review the situation in containment zones and to also ensure private hospitals do not overcharge patients. He also told the officials to take measures to restart the economy. He said the administration should reach out to more people. Pawar has also been meeting people to understand their issues. Earlier, he was camped at his Silver Oak residence but now he has been stepping out to meet the constituents. He also toured the Konkan region which was affected by the recent cyclone.

Marathi officer misses out in Chief Secy race
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recently appointed Sanjay Kumar, a 1985 batch IAS officer, as the new state chief secretary. The outgoing CS Ajoy Mehta will be the principal advisor to the chief minister. Kumar’s appointment means that Sitaram Kunte, another 1985 IAS batch officer, missed out. Kunte was the only Marathi officer in fray for the post of chief secretary. The former BMC chief was considered the front runner in the race. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government seemed to have followed the seniority order and appointed Kumar- the more senior officer - as chief secretary. 

Covid: Mantralaya staff being extra-cautious 
While Mantralaya - the Maharashtra state secretariat office - has begun work with 10 per cent staff, its officers are being extra cautious in meeting anyone. They are even hesitant to meet the scribes who are visiting the offices for news stories. So far, three ministers and several top officers have been infected with Covid-19. This has put the staff on defence. Meanwhile, the numbers of cases and deaths continue to rise in the state and particularly in Mumbai.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtrasuryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp