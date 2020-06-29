Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Power boost for Balasaheb Thorat

Balasaheb Thorat, PCC chief and Revenue Minister, is now the most powerful Congresssman in Maharashtra. Thorat was recently given the authority to appoint district presidents by Congress boss Sonia Gandhi. This is the first time the PCC chief has been given such power. Earlier, approval was needed from the national president. However, Thorat seems to enjoy the trust of the Gandhis. Thorat recently appointed 11 district presidents without approval from the central leadership. However, Thorat’s power rise has shocked many in the state Congress and also the second rung leadership in Delhi.

Sharad Pawar ‘takes charge’ in Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar seems to be taking charge of the measures against Covid-19 in his home district Pune. The 80-year-old was in Pune and attended a series of meeting with nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The NCP chief urged officials to regularly review the situation in containment zones and to also ensure private hospitals do not overcharge patients. He also told the officials to take measures to restart the economy. He said the administration should reach out to more people. Pawar has also been meeting people to understand their issues. Earlier, he was camped at his Silver Oak residence but now he has been stepping out to meet the constituents. He also toured the Konkan region which was affected by the recent cyclone.

Marathi officer misses out in Chief Secy race

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray recently appointed Sanjay Kumar, a 1985 batch IAS officer, as the new state chief secretary. The outgoing CS Ajoy Mehta will be the principal advisor to the chief minister. Kumar’s appointment means that Sitaram Kunte, another 1985 IAS batch officer, missed out. Kunte was the only Marathi officer in fray for the post of chief secretary. The former BMC chief was considered the front runner in the race. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government seemed to have followed the seniority order and appointed Kumar- the more senior officer - as chief secretary.

Covid: Mantralaya staff being extra-cautious

While Mantralaya - the Maharashtra state secretariat office - has begun work with 10 per cent staff, its officers are being extra cautious in meeting anyone. They are even hesitant to meet the scribes who are visiting the offices for news stories. So far, three ministers and several top officers have been infected with Covid-19. This has put the staff on defence. Meanwhile, the numbers of cases and deaths continue to rise in the state and particularly in Mumbai.

