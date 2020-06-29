STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi urges people to 'Speak Up Against Fuel Hike'

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to join the "Speak Up Against Fuel Hike" campaign.

He made the appeal through a video posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

"The Central government has left people on their own during coronavirus pandemic and China situation. The Centre is looting people by increasing fuel prices for consecutive 21 days. Let us raise our voices to compel the government to withdraw increased prices. Post videos of people perturbed with fuel prices hike on your social media handles," says the voiceover in the video.

The price of petrol on Monday increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of 5 paise) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of 13 paise) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital.

The Congress has termed the increase in the price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. 

