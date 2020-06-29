STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot leads protest against Centre over fuel price hike

Deputy Chief Minister Pilot and other Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the President through the district collector after the protest.

Published: 29th June 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot takes part in a protest 'dharna' against hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jaipur Monday June 29 2020.

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot takes part in a protest 'dharna' against hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in Jaipur Monday June 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Monday led a protest against the Centre over the "unprecedented" hike in petrol and diesel prices and said it has hammered the people at the time of economic hardship imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the protesters, Pilot said, "Due to the coronavirus crisis, demand for fuel has fallen all over the world. Despite having full stock of fuel, the government has burdened the common people by increasing fuel prices continuously for last 20 days."

Such a steep hike has not been effected in 70 years, he said, adding that it is "unprecedented".

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Pilot said, "The poor and the middle class have been severely hit by the recent hikes. Such a situation has not been seen in any other country. All the countries are helping its people during the coronavirus crisis.

"The Centre has hammered the people when the country is facing economic slowdown. No government has hit its people so hard before."

He said petrol and diesel prices directly affect the common people but the Centre has not formulated any policy to deal with the economic slowdown and they passed on the burden to the masses.

"No government can ignore people's voice. Hike in petrol and diesel prices will have to be reversed," he demanded.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilot and other Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the President through the district collector after the protest.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did not take part in the protest.

Pilot also targeted the Centre over "different" statements given by the prime minister and the defence ministry on the border stand-off with China.

"But, the truth cannot be concealed. Satellite pictures have shown that borders are being encroached," he said.

"Can we let the martyrdom of 20 soldiers go in vain? The leadership should have strength. You cannot hide. You cannot lie. You will have to tell the truth and truth is that Chinese army is encroaching upon our land continuously," Pilot said.

He was referring to the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel in a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month.

He said the people and the opposition parties were with the government in whatever step it wanted to take on the border issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fuel price hike fuel price hike protest Sachin Pilot
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp