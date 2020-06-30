STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
80 out of 300 members of a marriage party in Bihar test positive

Many of the areas, wherefrom people attended the wedding feast-cum-function, have been sealed and sanitization works have started.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first such instance, 80 out of nearly 300 guests, who were part of a wedding feast-cum-function in Patna's Paliganj area have tested positive sending the entire health wing of the state government into a tizzy.

Shockingly, the groom had lost his life a couple of days after the marriage which was held on June 15.

The groom, working in Gurugram as a software techie, had arrived on June 12 days for his wedding on June 15 but died in a couple of days after developing fever and other symptoms akin to COVID-19.

Panic prevailed thereafter across the village and samples of 250 persons including the family members and the newly wed-bride, were taken for tests amid doubts of COVID-19.

The samples of 80 out of nearly 350 persons have tested positive sending the entire areas in panic now.

"Such a huge gathering must have been avoided but having no administrative move to check such social gathering has aggravated the pandemic now", remarked an official at state capital fearing that pandemic going monstrous can push the state population in danger,if not checked now again.

In Bihar with marriage season going on, majority of barats (marriage ceremonies) go beyond the fixed number of 50.

Now, according to Paliganj BDO Chiranjivi Pandey, many of the areas, wherefrom people attended the wedding feast-cum-function, have been sealed and sanitization works have started.

The samples of even cooks, vegetable sellers and all those who were associated with the ill-fated wedding event on June 15 were collected and tested.

Meanwhile, the total count of COVID-19 positive cases till Sunday morning has gone to 9,618 with 63 deaths in Bihar.

