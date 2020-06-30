Ally BJP wants JD(U) in Centre for caste balance

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to extend an invitation to the NDA-ally JD(U) to join the Union council of the ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an eye on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The BJP may offer two berths in the council of ministers even though the JD(U) could be staking claims on three, sources said.

The NDA is bracing up for the Bihar polls, which may take place during October-November. While the NDA-ally Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) is part of the council of ministers, with Ram Vilas Paswan as the Cabinet Minister, the JD(U) had backed out from joining the Union government at the last moment.

“The JD(U) had reasoned that the party having won 16 Lok Sabha seats could not have been equated with other allies who were given one cabinet berth despite having single-digit members in the Lower House. In the next expansion of the council of ministers, the BJP will be in a position to accommodate the aspirations of the JD(U),” a source said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to reach out to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The two leaders also have to hammer out the seat adjustments among the NDA allies in the state. Bihar currently has six representations in the council of ministers, which include five from the BJP (two cabinet ministers — Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh) and one from the LJP.

The JD(U), which has a strong electoral base among the non-Yadav other backward castes and extremely backward castes (OBCs and EBCs), could give the caste balance in the Union council of ministers, the sources said. The five from the BJP include four (Prasad, Giriraj, R K Singh and Ashwani Choube) from the upper castes and one Yadav (Nityanand Rai).

With Bihar being known for politics of social justice, caste factor is seen overwhelming other issues pushed by the political parties in times of elections.